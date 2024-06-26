LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Walt Disney World's EPCOT has a new show featuring the amazing Madrigal family called "¡Celebración Encanto!"

The musical show features singing, dancing, trivia and live action performances based on the studio's 2021 hit, "Encanto."

We even got to speak to some of the Madrigals themselves!

On The Red Carpet's Ashley Mackey asked Mirabel about how her sisters were preparing for the big show. "We're doing so much. Now, my sister, Luisa, she likes to make sure that our casita keeps everything nice and clear, so everyone in our encanto can come join. Everyone's always welcome, and of course, my sister is putting the most beautiful flowers everywhere. You know, Isabella always puts the most magical ones. She does," Mirabel explained.

Abuela is "making sure everything is in order," according to Mirabel. She joked with her Uncle Bruno, "You understand, tio, you understand. Everything is just nice and ordered."

Bruno told us "I've been known to move with the rats. We grew, as they say. I've been working on a little movement between the head and the hips. So yeah, everything's coming along nicely."

'¡Cele­braci­ón Encanto!': Sing-along stage show comes to EPCOT Disney Parks

Juan Cantu, a show director at Disney Live Entertainment, told us "It's called '¡Celebración Encanto!' This is one of the first times we actually have a Disney story that is Latin-based in its background, and I'm one of the first Hispanic show directors in the history of Disney Live Entertainment. So, there's so much pride attached to this show, an all-Hispanic cast telling a beautiful story."

Disney has built its code of conduct on five keys. Cantu explained, "We've actually added a fifth key here at Disney. So, we've always had safety, courtesy, show and efficiency. And now, we've added inclusivity. So now that inclusion is our fifth key, it's really important to us, not just as cast members, but as a company. We want to make sure that everyone sees themselves on our stages and feels like they belong, and that we are making entertainment specifically for all our guests."

Cantu hopes guests can walk away having "learned a little bit of something, maybe learn a little bit of Spanish with our 'EncanTrivia.'"

To see "¡Celebración Encanto!," visit CommuniCore Plaza in EPCOT for a spirited sing-along that celebrates "Encanto" and the marvelous Madrigal family. Check the My Disney Experience app to find daily show times-for a limited time now through September 6, 2024.

You can watch the movie over and over again. "Encanto" is streaming on Disney+.

