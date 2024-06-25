'Call 911!': Child saves day after telling parents about CA house fire

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco firefighters say a small child helped save the day when a fire broke out outside a home.

The child witnessed the flames after they started at the house on 35th Avenue in the Richmond neighborhood.

He told his parents to call 911.

And was very excited to be the hero of the day.

SFFD: "Luca, what did you see up there?"

Luca: "There was a fire, and it was this big."

SFFD: "And what color were the flames?"

Luca: "It was orange and red."

SFFD: "And what did you say to mommy and daddy?"

Luca: "Call 911!"

SFFD: "And did you save the day?"

Luca: "Yes."

SFFD: "Yay. Thank you Luca!"

Crews put out the flames.

It's a good thing young Luca is keeping a watchful eye on the neighborhood and happens to love fire trucks.