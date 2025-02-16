City crews work quickly to clean up after Super Bowl Parade in Philadelphia

City crews work quickly to clean up after Super Bowl Parade in Philadelphia

City crews work quickly to clean up after Super Bowl Parade in Philadelphia

City crews work quickly to clean up after Super Bowl Parade in Philadelphia

City crews work quickly to clean up after Super Bowl Parade in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Eagles nation returned home to recover from the iconic Super Bowl Parade on Friday,

"I don't think I've ever seen so much love in the city before," said Nysir Proctor from Fairmount.

City workers and sanitation crews wasted no time getting to work cleaning up after the hundreds of thousands who packed the parade route from South Philadelphia to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"A lot of trash all over, broken bottles, beer bottles - everything," said a North Philadelphia resident.

"There was quite a lot of mess like a lot of trash on the streets," said Francesco Gavazzi from Fairmount.

However, these residents watched street sweepers and crews remove the debris immediately leaving most of the roads spotless by Saturday morning.

"The was my first time in the city with so much trash all around and the cleanup was pretty impressive," said Gavazzi.

Action News drove down Broad Street Saturday evening where traffic was moving smoothly and several barricades remained on the sidewalk underneath the green glow of City Hall.

A few portable restrooms sat near Macy's while fences stretched along Eakins Oval.

The city's office of emergency management director, Dominick Mireles, said he's pleased by the progress. Cleanup started immediately following the ceremony and transportation systems returned to normal by 7 p.m. on Friday. He also said in a statement:

"...on behalf of the more than 3,000 city workers and our partners yesterday, we thank all fans, residents, and businesses for a successful celebration of our Super Bowl Champions."

And now residents recognize the cleanup champs.

"Good job to those guys for making moves so quickly," said one man.

"Just remember you guys are the backbone of the city and everything, and thank you for all you do," said Proctor.

As for the leftover fences and restrooms along the route, Mireles said they should be removed by next week.