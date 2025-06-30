College football 2026 recruiting: June winners, big questions and what's next

The most active month of the 2026 recruiting cycle is drawing to a close. How did things shake out on the recruiting trail among the nation's top college football programs this June?

Headlined by five-star commitments, Florida, Texas and Texas A &M led the charge among the nation's recruiting risers. Defensive end JaReylan McCoy (No. 9 in the 2026 ESPN 300) gives the Gators a big boost. For the Longhorns and Aggies, commits Richard Wesley (No. 11) and Brandon Arrington (No. 15) land as respective defensive anchors for the Texas rivals in the 2026 class.

Who whiffed on the month of June? Auburn, Oregon and Penn State took tumbles over the past 30 days through key decommitments and misses on some of the most coveted prospects in the 2026 ESPN 300. Meanwhile, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State stand among the prominent football powers poised to rise in July after quiet June windows.

With 33 of the nation's top 100 prospects still uncommitted, many of the biggest dominoes within the 2026 class are still to fall. As the cycle shifts from late spring's official visit season into the commitment-heavy waters of July, we dive into June's recruiting winners, what's next for the teams that missed big and the programs most likely to climb over the next month.

June's biggest recruiting winners

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 2

The Aggies' recruiting heater peaked with the June 19 commitment of five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, who chose Texas A &M over Oregon and sealed the highest-ranked pledge of the Mike Elko era in College Station. Beating Texas to No. 5 overall running back K.J. Edwards two days earlier marked a signature in-state victory, too. Between Edwards and fellow in-state rusher Jonathan Hatton Jr., the Aggies will close the month with the 2026 cycle's top-ranked running back tandem. Commitments from three more top-300 recruits in June -- cornerback Camren Hamiel, offensive tackleSamuel Roseborough and defensive end Tristian Givens -- leave Texas A &M level with Georgia for the third-most ESPN 300 pledges nationally entering July.

Through the additions of Edwards and Hatton, along with the late-cycle pledge of five-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers in the 2025 class, Elko has shown himself capable of winning high-level recruiting battles in the state of Texas. But the Aggies' message is carrying nationally as well. Of the 10 pledges Texas A &M landed in June, five came from out of state, including four of the five ESPN 300 commits now anchoring the nation's second-ranked class, and the Aggies aren't done yet. No. 1 overall prospect Lamar Brown,who is set to commit July 10, is among the program's priority targets for the new month.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 14

After surging only in the final months of the 2025 cycle, the Gators used June to get the ball rolling much earlier on the program's 2026 class. Of the eight ESPN prospects committed to Florida, seven have landed with the Gators over the past 30 days. That group of newcomers is headlined by five-star defensive end JaReylan McCoy, who stiff-armed LSU and Texas for Florida and would be the Gators' highest-ranked defensive signee since 2015.

Florida built out the early core of its skill position class in June with four-star running back pledge Carsyn Baker and pass catchers Marquez Daniel and Justin Williams. Five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro, a heavy Georgia lean, could join that group when he picks among the Bulldogs, Gators and Texas on July 12. In the June arrivals of safety commit Kaiden Hall and Nebraska cornerback flip C.J. Bronaugh, Florida has at least two more ESPN 300 defensive back talents on the way after landing top-100 prospects J'Vari Flowers, Hylton Stubbs and Lagonza Hayward Jr. in the 2025 class.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 3

A slow start in the 2026 cycle gave way to an explosive spring for Notre Dame, highlighted by 11 ESPN 300 pledges since April 1. As things stand, Marcus Freeman and the reigning national runner-up Irish are on track to sign a historic class later this year.

Three ESPN commitments over the past 30 days made June a high-quality, low-volume month for Notre Dame. The Irish beat out Michigan, Oregon and Penn State for No. 2 overall cornerback Khary Adams on June 20, then edged the Ducks, Nittany Lions and Clemson for safety Joey O'Brien hours later, forming the foundation of the program's 2026 defensive back class, which also includes top-200 safety Ayden Pouncey. Adams, No. 28 overall, is Notre Dame's top-ranked commit in the cycle following the latest update to the 2026 ESPN 300.

No. 5 overall tight end Ian Premer's commitment marked the latest bit of recruiting momentum in South Bend. If Premer signs later this year, he'll be the program's highest-ranked tight end addition since Cane Berrong in the 2021 cycle, and Notre Dame likely isn't done adding pass catchers, with wide receivers Kaydon Finley, Devin Fitzgerald and Brayden Robinson set to announce commitments later this week.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 7

The Longhorns landed their first-ever No. 1 class in the ESPN recruiting rankings era (since 2006) last cycle, and coach Steve Sarkisian & Co. have set themselves up to contend for another in 2026 with a productive month of June of recruiting along the defensive line.

Texas' top-ranked 2025 class included four defensive linemen, headlined by five-star Justus Terry. But the flood of talent out of the Longhorns' defensive line room this offseason meant the team needed to continue adding at the position for 2026. With the June additions of Corey Wells, Dylan Berymonand Vodney Cleveland, Texas holds more top-20 defensive tackle pledges than any program nationally. In the June 22 commitment of five-star pass rusher Richard Wesley, No. 11 in the 2026 ESPN 300, the Longhorns landed an impact playmaker on the edge and headliner for the program's incoming defensive line class.

Well stocked on the defensive line, the rest of Texas' 2026 cycle will be defined by the program's success elsewhere in the coming month. Five-star targets Tyler Atkinson and Felix Ojo have the potential to supercharge the Longhorns' 2026 class. Additions of top 100 prospects John Turntine III, Trenton Henderson and Jamarion Carlton could be in the cards, too.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 10

The Seminoles entered June with seven total pledges and only three from the 2026 ESPN 300. As of Monday, Florida State's incoming class sits in a much healthier spot with 12 commits since June 1, providing coach Mike Norvell and his new-look staff a potential springboard toward a stronger finish later this year.

Quarterback recruiting has long been a sticking point throughout Norvell's tenure, and Florida State appeared headed for another unnerving cycle at the position until four-star passer Jaden O'Neal committed June 22. The former Oklahoma pledge is ESPN's No. 7 pocket passer in 2026, and considering the Seminoles' thin quarterback depth beyond the 2025 season, O'Neal -- a polished passer with one of the stronger arms in the class -- will join the program next year with a pathway to early reps.

Elsewhere, Florida State is molding a formidable pass-catching class around O'Neal. Former Texas A &M pledge Xavier Tiller, ESPN's No. 6 overall tight end, became the Seminoles' top-ranked commit June 23. Auburn wide receiver Devin Carter flipped hours later, landing as the No. 1 wide receiver in a class that also includes June commits Brandon Bennett and Jasen Lopez. Florida State has bolstered its defense too, adding cornerback Lawrence Timmons and defensive end James Carrington over the past two weeks, with more to come in the summer months.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 1

The Trojans shot out to the hottest start of any program in the 2026 cycle, spurred on by the January arrival of general manager Chad Bowden. After beating UCLA to sixth-ranked outside linebacker Talanoa Ili, outmuscling Ohio State and Penn State for pass rusher Luke Wafle and landing safety Peyton Dyer in the past month, USC leads the nation with 17 ESPN 300 commitments.

Just as important: The Trojans have, so far, held on to all of their biggest names this time around. USC's dip in the 2025 cycle began with the decommitments of eventual five-stars Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson last June before the Trojans lost a series of high-profile commits in the fall.

To date, Xavier Griffin's late-May exit is USC's only significant departure this spring. That's good news for coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, who could add another elite player to the program's 2026 class when four-star wide receiver Ethan Feaster commits Friday.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 12

Second-year Bruins coach DeShaun Foster is proving to be the recruiter he was expected to become when he replaced Chip Kelly at UCLA, and offseason staff additions of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and offensive line coach Andy Kwon are helping boost the program's presence on the recruiting trail.

In June, the Bruins added 14 total commitments. None was more significant than the June 7 pledge of offensive tackle Micah Smith, No. 46 in the 2026 ESPN 300. The top-ranked commit of the Foster era, Smith would arrive as UCLA's highest-rated offensive line addition since Xavier Su'a-Filo in the 2009 cycle. Paired with fellow ESPN 300 offensive tackle pledge Johnnie Jones, who committed June 9, the Bruins have the makings of a historic offensive line class after UCLA finished 107th in sacks allowed in 2024.Four-star passer Oscar Rios' commitment to Arizona over the Bruins on Friday was a miss, but is expected to remain a player in what remains of the 2026 quarterback market between now and the early signing period.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 21

Are Kalani Sitake and the Cougars on their way to landing the best recruiting class in program history? That's the trajectory BYU finds itself on this summer following an 11-win finish in 2024.

The Cougars' fifth and final commit of June was easily the most significant. In beating Oregon and USC for four-star passer Ryder Lyons, No. 49 in the 2026 ESPN 300, BYU landed its highest-ranked quarterback pledge since 2002 and a class cornerstone last Tuesday. Lyons is the nation's fifth-ranked overall passer in the cycle. And though he won't enroll until 2027 because he will be serving on a Latter-day Saints mission after high school, he could feature as soon as his freshman season without an underclassman in the program's current quarterback room.

With Lyons' commitment, he joins springtime ESPN 300 pledges Brock Harris and Bott Mulitalo -- Utah's No. 1 and No. 3 recruits in 2026, respectively -- in BYU's incoming class. If all three sign later this year, it will mark the first time the Cougars have landed three top-300 prospects in a single cycle in the ESPN recruiting rankings era.

Current ESPN class ranking: N/A

With only two ESPN 300 pledges in 2026, the Sooners still have plenty of work to do between now and the early signing period. However, Oklahoma avoided disaster at the quarterback position June 20 when No. 5 dual-threat passer Bowe Bentley committed to the program, sealing a major recruiting win for coach Brent Venables and first-year offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

Bentley's pledge marked the end of a recruiting tightrope walk for the Sooners. Oklahoma had appeared settled with its 2026 quarterback after Jaden O'Neal's commitment last June. But upon Arbuckle's arrival in December, the program swiftly shifted its focus to an all-out pursuit of Bentley this spring, a move that alienated O'Neal and exposed the Sooners to the risk of missing out on both ESPN 300 passers this summer. That possibility hung in the balance as Bentley took visits to both Oklahoma and LSU earlier this month, but the Sooners remained confident throughout Bentley's process before securing the pledge of ESPN's No. 168 recruit.

Oklahoma can now turn its attention to the rest of the 2026 class, working to flip the downward trend for a program that has fallen in ESPN's class rankings each year since the Sooners locked down the nation's No. 4 class in 2023.

Current ESPN class ranking: No. 19

It has been at least 10 years since the Bears signed an offensive lineman of the caliber of top-ranked guard Tommy Tofi. That's why the Bay Area lineman's June 3 decision to commit to the Bears over Oregon marked such a significant recruiting upset for Cal. The Ducks aren't going away in Tofi's recruitment. But if the Bears can hold on to the 6-foot-4, 340-pound blocker, it will mark a statement addition for coach Justin Wilcox, only one cycle removed from securing ESPN 300 guard Justin Hasenhuetl and quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

Tofi is one of 15 prospects who landed in Cal's incoming class over the past month. The Bears appear set to keep their quarterback pipeline going with three-star Brady Palmer, ESPN's No. 25 pocket passer, and he'll arrive with a slew of recently committed pass catchers in wide receivers Tyree Sams and E.J. Morgan and tight ends Taimane Purcell and Luca Wolf, all out of the state of California. June offensive line pledges Kamo'i Huihui-White, Koloi Keli and Esiah Wong join Tofi as part of Cal's ongoing efforts to bulk up on the line of scrimmage in the ACC.

What's next for teams that whiffed in June

The Tigers' past month of recruiting was defined as much by the prospects they missed on as it was the recruits who left coach Hugh Freeze's 2026 class over the past 30 days.

Freeze and his staff fell short on a pair of running backs last week between top in-state running back Ezavier Crowell (Alabama pledge) and four-star Jae Lamar (Georgia). And the Tigers now appear to be on the outside looking in for other top targets, including five-stars Immanuel Iheanacho and Kaiden Prothro and top-50 in-state wide receiver Cederian Morgan. But the June departures of top-200 linebacker pledges JaMichael Garrett (decommit) and Shadarius Toodle (Georgia flip) sting heavily, as does four-star wide receiver Devin Carter's flip to Florida State on June 23.

Auburn's flip of four-star Penn State quarterback pledge Peyton Falzonelast Thursday was a key win and signaled a concession in the program's battle with South Carolina for dual-threat passer Landon Duckworth, who visited the Tigers earlier this month. Top-150 inside linebacker target Adam Balogoun-Ali visited Auburn in May and would represent a strong replacement for Toodle. No. 5 defensive end Nolan Wilson, No. 53 overall, is another major defensive target.

The Ducks went big to pull five-stars Dakorien Moore, Na'eem Offord and Trey McNutt away from more traditional recruiting powers in 2025. The 2026 class has seen the program take a more conservative approach on the high school trail, which showed up across key battles in June as Oregon finished second for a series of long-term term targets, including Brandon Arrington (Texas A &M), Ryder Lyons (BYU) and Notre Dame pledges Khary Adams and Joey O'Brien.

Will things play out similarly for the Ducks in July?

Oregon did register a few big recruiting wins in June, led by commitments from No. 1 overall safety Jett Washington, four-star pass catcher Messiah Hampton and quarterback Bryson Beaver, a late riser in the 2026 class. Coach Dan Lanning & Co. will hope that part of the trend can continue as the Ducks keep working Iheanacho, No. 13 in the ESPN 300, and Cal commit Tommy Tofi. Oregon is also expected to remain in serious contention for a trio of top-30 prospects as wide receiver Calvin Russell and linebackers Tyler Atkinson and Anthony Jones make decisions later this summer.

The Nittany Lions registered a number of early wins in the 2026 cycle, and James Franklin's incoming class remains in the top 10 of ESPN's latest rankings. However, Penn State went relatively quiet in June, adding offensive guard Benjamin Eziuka as its lone ESPN 300 addition since June 1 while top targets including Arrington, Adams and O'Brien and USC pledge Luke Wafle landed elsewhere before Falzone, ESPN's No. 7 dual-threat quarterback, flipped to Auburn.

Among the positive signals for the Nittany Lions moving forward is the progress the program made with Iheanacho on his official visit earlier this month. ESPN's No. 2 offensive tackle told ESPN that Penn State "felt like home" following the mid-June trip, and the program's relative proximity to Iheanacho's family in Maryland could give the Nittany Lions an edge in a battle with LSU and Oregon. Top-100 defensive end Carter Meadows is another priority target.

Misses on ESPN 300 cornerback Camren Hamiel (Texas A &M) and Michigan pledges Zion Robinson and Titan Davis, paired with the flip of No. 1 commit C.J. Bronaugh (Florida), lowlighted a challenging June for the Huskers. Nebraska's fading grip on the recruitment of top-100 rusher Brian Bonner Jr. in a battle with UCLA and Washington doesn't help matters, either.

However, coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers recovered from Bronaugh's flip on June 23 with a commitment from ESPN 300 cornerback Danny Odem, and the flip last Friday of four-star Arizona State wide receiver pledge Nalin Scott marked another win. Up ahead, top-300 offensive tackle Kelvin Obot looms as an important target, both for what the 6-5, 270-pound lineman can bring Nebraska and the momentum he could kick off for the Huskers. Obot narrowed his finalists to Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and Utah in May and visited the Huskers in early June.

Tennessee lost a pledge from three-star Miami wide receiver flip Tyran Evans in June. More critically, the Vols have gone quiet this month, going without a single ESPN 300 addition while top targets including athlete Sequel Patterson and defensive end Tristian Givens committed elsewhere.

The good news for the Vols? There's plenty of dominos still to fall in Knoxville over the coming weeks. Tennessee remains heavily alongside Texas A &M in flip efforts for five-star LSU wide receiver pledge Tristen Keys. The Vols are serious players for No. 2 running back Savion Hiter and top-100 prospects Joel Wyatt and Darius Gray, while four-star defenders Dereon Albert and T.J. Whitehave Tennessee among their top finalists ahead of their upcoming commitments.

Teams poised to rise in July

It wasn't quite the furious stretch of June recruiting the Crimson Tide unleashed in the 2025 class, but Alabama was active this month, adding top-150 prospects Xavier Griffin, Ezavier Crowell, Sam Utu and Mack Sutter and flipping Iowa State quarterback pledge Jett Thomalla. For now, coach Kalen DeBoer's incoming class is still waiting to crack ESPN's top 25 for 2026, but the Crimson Tide aren't expected to stay on the outside looking in much longer.

Crowell, No. 31 in the 2026 ESPN 300, was the first to commit among a trio of top in-state targets who visited Alabama on the final weekend before the recruiting dead period. The Crimson Tide will hope to maintain the local momentum when four-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan announces his pledge July 2, while No. 2 outside linebacker prospect Anthony Jones of Mobile, Alabama, also could land in DeBoer's class over the next month.

Newly minted five-star safety Jireh Edwards is another priority target for the Crimson Tide in a battle with Auburn, Oregon and Texas A &M for ESPN's No. 23 overall recruit. Set to commit Saturday, Edwards could soon join top-10 cornerbacks Jorden Edmonds and Zyan Gibson in the type of defensive class that might vault Alabama to another top-five finish in 2026.

With the additions of eight ESPN 300 prospects, led by top-50 recruits Justice Fitzpatrick and Ekene Ogboko, the Bulldogs have a case to be among June's biggest recruiting winners. However, Georgia's fourth-ranked 2026 class might only get better with top targets set to commit.

Four-star defensive tackle Pierre Dean Jr.could become coach Kirby Smart's next addition as ESPN's No. 106 overall recruit prepares to choose between Georgia and South Carolina on Monday. July 12 marks another critical day for the Bulldogs with five-stars Derrek Cooper and Kaiden Prothro set to make their decisions. Cooper, ESPN's No. 1 running back, is down to Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Texas, while Prothro -- the versatile, in-state tight end -- looks especially likely to land with the Bulldogs over Florida and Texas.

While Georgia contends with Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee for No. 2 rusher Savion Hiter, top-ranked linebacker Tyler Atkinson, who is No. 14 overall, looms as another major in-state domino.

No program has hosted Atkinson more than Georgia, and the Bulldogs had long been seen as front-runners in his recruitment before Ohio State, Oregon and Texas began making up ground this spring. Any combination of Cooper, Atkinson and Prothro, alongside five-star quarterback pledge Jared Curtis, should have Georgia headed for a 10th straight top-three class.

The Tigers' lone June addition came from former Mississippi State offensive tackle pledge Emanuel Tucker. But the most important piece of news for coach Brian Kelly is that LSU closes the month with five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys still committed to the program's 2026 class despite ongoing flip efforts from Miami, Tennessee and Texas A &M.

Hanging on to Keys is a priority. So is the recruitment of No. 1 overall prospect Lamar Brown, the coveted defensive tackle who attends high school on the Tigers' campus at University Laboratory School. LSU remains the favorite to secure Brown's pledge July 10, but his long-standing relationships at Texas A &M and fresher connections at Miami will test the ability of Kelly and his staff to keep the nation's top recruit home in Baton Rouge.

LSU remains in the mix for four-star wide receiver Calvin Russell with Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Oregon also chasing ESPN's No. 4 wide receiver ahead of his Saturday commitment. Top-100 recruits Chauncey Kennon, Trenton Henderson and Darius Gray stand among the other prominent targets the Tigers will be hovering over in the coming weeks and months.

The Buckeyes took care of most of their business earlier this spring before landing in-state ESPN 300 prospects Cincere Johnson and Favour Akih along with defensive end Khary Wilder out of California this month. What's next for the nation's fifth-ranked recruiting class?

Ohio State is working hard to pair Akih, ESPN's No. 16 running back recruit, with an elite rusher after the Buckeyes hosted Cooper and Hiter -- the nation's top two backfield prospects -- last month. Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo told ESPN that Ohio State and Texas have pulled ahead in his recruitment with an expected commitment sometime in July. The Buckeyes remain front-runners for top-40 defenders Bralan Womack and Deuce Geralds. Three-star quarterbackLuke Fahey looks likely to join Ohio State's latest star-studded class Thursday after ESPN's No. 28 pocket passer closed the June official visit period with a trip to Columbus.

No. 3 athlete Sequel Patterson and four-star defensive end Aiden Harris are the program's most recent ESPN 300 additions, and South Carolina appears prepared to add more in July.

Dual-threat quarterback Landon Duckworth, who previously spent 10 months in the Gamecocks' 2026 class, has maintained his relationships with the staff, and ESPN's No. 178 overall prospect has been trending toward a fresh commitment to the program in recent weeks. Auburn's move to flip four-star passer Peyton Falzone only reinforces Duckworth's expected decision.