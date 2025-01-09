'A Complete Unknown,' 'Shōgun,' 'The Bear' earn DGA nominations

'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri earned DGA recognition for her directorial debut

'A Complete Unknown,' 'Shōgun' 'The Bear' are among the Directors Guild of America nominees. The DGA Awards will be handed out Feb. 8.

LOS ANGELES -- The Directors Guild of America has announced this year's nominations.

"A Complete Unknown" director James Mangold has earned a nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film.

He is up against Jacques Audiard for "Emilia Pérez," Sean Baker for "Anora" Edward Berger for "Conclave," and Brady Corbet for "The Brutalist."

Competing for the Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film: Payal Kapadia for "All We Imagine as Light," Megan Park for "My Old Ass," Ramell Ross for "Nickel Boys," Halfdan Ullmann T ø ndel for "Armand" and Sean Wang for "Didi."

On The television side, three "Sh ō gun" directors are nominated in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series category: Hiromi Kamata, Frederick E.O. Toye and Jonathan Van Tulleken.

Three directors from "The Bear" are also nominated: Duccio Fabbri, Chrstopher Storer and Ayo Edebiri,in her directorial debut!

Hamish Hamilton is nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Specials for his work on "The 96th Academy Awards."

"Descendants: The Rise of Red" director Jennifer Phang is nominated for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs.

And Nat Geo's "Sugarcane" directors Julian Brave Noisecat and Emily Kassie earned a Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary nod.

The DGA Awards will be handed out February 8 in Los Angeles.