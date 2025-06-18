Concern in local Iranian community as conflict with Israel intensifies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the conflict between Iran and Israel continues, people who have loved ones in both areas have been keeping a close eye on the airstrikes.

On Monday, Action News profiled a family whose young adult daughter is stuck in Israel. On Wednesday, we spoke with a graduate student who has family in Iran.

"My parents live there. Two of my sisters live there," said Sirwan Renas of his family, which lives in Kurdistan. Part of the Kurdistan region includes northwest Iran.

Renas' family members are among the people in that region who have lived under oppression for decades. Within the past week, they've also been living with concern over possible airstrikes.

"The strikes are very widespread," Renas said of the airstrikes happening over a vast area of Iran.

Living in Pennsylvania while studying political science, Renas was once an activist in Iran. He is Kurdish and is also an Iranian citizen. Kurds are one of many ethnic groups in the region.

"There are Kurds, there are Lurs, there are Terkmens in the north," Renas said, naming just a few of the groups.

Just like there is a range of groups, there is a range of emotions when it comes to the conflict between Iran and Israel.

"They have been suffering and they have been oppressed for almost 50 years now," he said of the groups living in Iran.

Some, he says, balance the fear of war with the hope that it topples the current regime. It has been widely described as oppressive.

As the US weighs whether to get involved militarily, groups like the nonprofit Philly Iranians stand in solidarity with the people of Iran seeking freedom from the regime, but the local group does not agree with Israel's actions.

Philly Iranians sent a statement to Action News that reads in part: "We call for an immediate CEASEFIRE and for the U.S. to stop arming Israel. The liberation of the Iranian people will not come from an outside entity. War is not the answer."

"Of course, people are worried about war. I mean, no one wants war," said Renas.

Renas says many of the Iranian regime's military bases are set up in civilian areas, putting them at risk during strikes, but his family has been safe so far as they watch the conflict closely.

"They're worried about how long the war is going to continue and what comes after that," he said.

Groups like Philly Iranians are already concerned about what life will be like after the conflict is over, especially if the current regime remains in power.