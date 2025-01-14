Coyote pulled out of shelves after being found hiding inside Chicago Aldi store: VIDEO

CHICAGO -- It's not something you see every day. Customers at a grocery store in Chicago got a big surprise after a coyote was found hiding behind a selection of fine cheeses on Monday morning.

Police and Animal Care and Control safely removed the coyote around 9:45 a.m. from inside an Aldi store in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The video of the animals' removal has been viewed millions of times on social media.

A witness told our sister station WLS that she saw the animal roaming the parking lot minutes earlier, and somehow, that coyote ended up inside the store's produce section. It had been hiding in a cooler beneath a selection of fine cheeses.

"It picked an odd location. They do this sometimes. They make a mistake. They're trying to avoid us. They're trying to hide from us," said Stan Gehrt with the Cook County Coyote Project. "Probably trying to find a new area to hide ended up inside the store, and this has happened in the past."

Officials say the coyote will be transferred to the wildlife grouFlintnt Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation. They are going to confirm that the animal is OK before perhaps releasing it back into the wild.

Officials say this time of year -- January through March -- is when coyotes are especially active because this is mating season, so there is often an uptick in sightings.

"Some of these animals, the ones especially that make a mistake and they find themselves into a building, often are what we call transient animals, so these are animals that actually don't have a mate yet," Gehrt said.

Officials say coyotes are generally not a threat to humans, but it is a good idea not to leave any food outside on porches and patios.