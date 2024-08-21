Man convicted for murdering 17-year-old girl in Philadelphia years ago

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was convicted for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood back in 2022.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner made the announcement on Wednesday.
Investigators say roughly two years ago, Damir Richardson opened fire into a vehicle, killing Carissa Bright.
Her mother spoke out Wednesday about the pain her daughter's death has caused her.
"Since her death, our life has not been the same at all. I don't know if I'll ever be completely recovered. I don't believe I will," she said.
Investigators say about eight hours after he killed Carissa, Richarson targeted his ex-girlfriend in Gloucester Township.
The ex-girlfriend was not injured, but that incident is what led to police being able to track him down.