Man convicted for murdering 17-year-old girl in Philadelphia years ago

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was convicted for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood back in 2022.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner made the announcement on Wednesday.

Investigators say roughly two years ago, Damir Richardson opened fire into a vehicle, killing Carissa Bright.

Her mother spoke out Wednesday about the pain her daughter's death has caused her.

"Since her death, our life has not been the same at all. I don't know if I'll ever be completely recovered. I don't believe I will," she said.

Investigators say about eight hours after he killed Carissa, Richarson targeted his ex-girlfriend in Gloucester Township.

The ex-girlfriend was not injured, but that incident is what led to police being able to track him down.