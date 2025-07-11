Top FBI official's future uncertain amid fallout over Epstein files decision: Sources

President Trump is defending U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi over her refusal to release documents from the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation. Critics say the move is part of government cover-up

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino's future is uncertain amid the growing fallout over the Justice Department's decision not to disclose any more records from its investigations into deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

NOTE: The video is from a previous report.

Sources said that Bongino has recently suggested to allies he may resign following days of growing outrage publicly voiced by President Donald Trump's most vocal supporters over a memo issued earlier in the week that stated the FBI and DOJ planned to make no future public disclosures related to its review of Epstein's case.

The review further confirmed Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in Manhattan in 2019.

FILE - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Deputy Director Dan Bongino leaves after meeting with Republican lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol on June 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Bongino did not respond to repeated requests for comment from ABC News. The FBI declined to comment.

Much of the criticism has focused on statements made by both Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel over the past several years, where they had stoked conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's death.

In an episode of his podcast from 2023, Bongino told listeners, "That Jeffrey Epstein story is a big deal ... Please do not let the story go," blaming people in the "Washington swamp who are not telling you the truth."

In the DOJ and FBI's memo released Monday, however, both agencies said their review determined there was "no incriminating 'client list,'" and "no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions."

"One of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims," the memo stated. "Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends."

According to the sources, in recent days Bongino has expressed growing disagreement with Bondi over how the announcement was handled. However, in a post on 'X' Friday afternoon, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said he personally worked with Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel to craft the memo.

"All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo," Blanche said. "The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and DOJ leadership on this memo's composition and release is patently false."

