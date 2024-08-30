Police said the person of interest is the couple's neighbor and believe foul play is involved.

SWAT rips apart home of person of interest amid search for missing Redlands couple

The search intensifying for a missing southern California couple last seen at their home on a nudist ranch.

REDLANDS, Calif. -- GET LATEST HERE: Man arrested for murder in case of couple missing from nudist community

A SWAT team Thursday swarmed a Redlands nudist ranch and ripped apart the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of a missing couple.

Police say foul play is suspected in the disappearance of Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel, 79. As of late Thursday, there remained no sign of the missing couple or the person of interest.

Police used an armored vehicle with a hydraulic battering ram to tear down the person of interest's home. Despite removing walls, the person was not found.

"We made several attempts to contact the subject with no response," Redlands city spokesperson Carl Baker said during a press conference. "So at that point we had a search warrant and went into the home, and for the officers' safety, we used a battering ram and remote cameras in order to conduct that search."

The entire ranch was locked down during the extensive search and late into the night, preventing some neighbors from getting back home.

Law enforcement also used a helicopter and K-9s to search for the missing couple.

Later in the evening, law enforcement fired some type of agent into the person of interest's home. Investigators also deployed drones to get a closer look inside the man's property.

One neighbor described the person of interest as a soft-spoken gentleman.

"Probably would be the last person that you would think would do something like this," Jim Hynd said.

Investigators returned to the area Thursday to follow up on a tip that led them to the person of interest, who lives right next door to the Menards.

That person of interest has not yet been identified.

At one point during the standoff, the armored vehicle got stuck in a hole that formed in the ground and had to be pulled out. A deputy was inside the vehicle, but he appeared to be uninjured when he was rescued.

What happened to Stephanie and Daniel Menard?

The Menards were last seen Saturday morning leaving their home at the Olive Dell ranch in the 26000 block of Keissel Road, according to the Redlands Police Department. A friend reported them missing the next day.

The couple's vehicle was found unlocked down the road from their home Sunday. Stephanie's purse was found inside the home and both of their cellphones were also found at their home. Their dog, a small white shih tzu named Cuddles, is also missing.

"There's no way that Stephanie or Dan could have walked away from that car," friend Tammie Wilkerson told Eyewitness News Tuesday. "She has a cane. It was at home, her purse, their cellphones - things they would never have left at home."

Daniel Menard suffers from dementia and is diabetic, police say.

Daniel and Stephanie Menard of Colton have been missing since Aug. 24, 2024.

Friends say the couple, who is part of a possible lawsuit against the ranch, was being harassed and fear that may have had something to do with their sudden disappearance.

The couple is very active in their church and in the Olive Dell community.

"They're very sweet people. There's not a mean bone in their body at all, which makes this very confusing," Wilkerson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redlands police at (909)798-7681 or Detective Thomas Williams at twilliams@redlandspolice.org. Please reference case No. 240032075