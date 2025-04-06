Family seeks answers after young man shot, killed while heading to Eagles game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Daniel Puskas and his girlfriend, Liz Turner, had plans to meet at an Eagles game being played on Saturday, January 8th, 2022.

"I was getting on the trolley, and he was already in Philadelphia. So, he was just gonna meet me at the tailgate," says Turner.

The 19-year-old was with a friend when they stopped at a store along the 1800 block of McClellan Street in South Philadelphia at about 5:15 p.m.

"They went into the store, and when they came out of the store, from what I understand, there was somebody on the corner in a car," says Daniel's mom, Laurie Puskas.

Those in the area heard gunshots. When police arrived they found a shooting scene but no victims.

"People came outside, they saw them and a kid put him in the car and drove him to the ER, because they didn't want to wait for the ambulance," says Puskas.

Both Daniel and his friend were shot. The friend survived, however, Daniel died at the hospital.

"There's just no way to put it, there's no feeling, there's no words to describe how this feels, there's just no, there's nothing," says Puskas.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

"Use the anonymous tip line and no one ever has to know that you said anything," pleads Turner.