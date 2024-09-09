Delaware's 2024 primary election to be held Tuesday

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware will hold its 2024 primary election on Tuesday.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer is squaring off against Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and former state Environmental Protection Chief Colin O'Mara for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Current governor John Carney is running for mayor of Wilmington.

He is facing former treasurer Velda Jones-Potter.

The polls are open in Delaware on Tuesday from 7 am until 8 pm.

Absentee ballots are due by the time polls close.

For more information on voting in Delaware, visit Elections.Delaware.gov.

Results will be posted as the numbers come in at 6abc.com/Election.