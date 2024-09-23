Discover the timeless charm of Bear Claw Cabin in the Poconos

Experience the history and comfort of Bear Claw Cabin, a peaceful retreat steps away from Childs Park.

Built nearly a century ago, Bear Claw Cabin is a peaceful getaway that blends historic charm with modern comforts.

Each cabin is uniquely decorated, with seasonal changes to the decor, offering a fresh experience every time you visit.

Cabins are equipped with a private Weber gas grill and fire pit, offering a relaxed space to enjoy outdoor cooking and unwind by the fire.

For an extra touch of comfort, the "Fireside Pints" cabin stands out as the only one with an indoor wood-burning fireplace.

With modern amenities like high-speed Wi-Fi, cable TV, a fully equipped kitchen, and soft linens, Bear Claw Cabin ensures a comfortable stay.

The property also offers access to Childs Park, just steps away from the cabins, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers.

258 Silver Lake Road, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328