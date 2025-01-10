Disney to donate $15 million to Southern California wildfire recovery efforts

The Walt Disney Company has pledged $15 million in to help wildfire firefight and recovery efforts across Southern California.

The Walt Disney Company has pledged $15 million in to help wildfire firefight and recovery efforts across Southern California.

The Walt Disney Company has pledged $15 million in to help wildfire firefight and recovery efforts across Southern California.

The Walt Disney Company has pledged $15 million in to help wildfire firefight and recovery efforts across Southern California.

The Walt Disney Company has pledged $15 million in to help wildfire firefight and recovery efforts across Southern California.

At least 10 people are believed to be dead -- with the Los Angeles County sheriff saying he expects that number to rise -- as thousands of firefighters are battling at least five sprawling wildfires spread around the LA area. The largest, the Palisades Fire, in Pacific Palisades, has scorched over 20,000 acres, destroyed thousands of structures. The Eaton Fire, in Altadena, now stands at more than 13,000 acres. More than 150,000 people are under evacuation orders.

The company said it would help support organizations offering essential services on the ground.

"Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world," CEO Bob Iger said. "We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need."

Disney is the parent company of this station.