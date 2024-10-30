Disney+ unveils 'Look Ahead' teaser for upcoming Marvel titles

From Marvel Studios, to Marvel Television and Marvel Animation, this is what's coming soon to Disney+
LOS ANGELES -- In celebration of the two-episode "Agatha All Along" finale, Disney+ has unveiled a "Look Ahead" teaser, featuring a preview of Marvel Studios' upcoming 2024-2025 titles launching on the platform.
The teaser features first looks at the following projects:
Marvel Studios' "Deadpool & Wolverine," the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, comes to the small screen on November 12.
Marvel Animation's "What If...?" returns for its highly anticipated third season with daily episodes beginning on December 22.
"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" joins Marvel Animation's lineup on January 29, 2025.
Marvel Television's "Daredevil: Born Again" original, live action series launches on March 4, 2025.
"Ironheart," an original, live action series from Marvel Television, debuts on June 24, 2025.
From Marvel Animation, "Eyes of Wakanda" launches on August 6, 2025.
Also from Marvel Animation, "Marvel Zombies" comes in time for Halloween in October 2025.
Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" original, live-action series is poised to release in December 2025.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Marvel Studios and this ABC station.