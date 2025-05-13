24/7 Live
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
"Disney's Lilo & Stitch" Screening Sweepstakes
Tuesday, May 13, 2025 4:55PM
Disney unveils first Lilo & Stitch trailer and it's adorable.
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
DISNEY
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Man sentenced in drunk driving crash that killed 8-year-old boy
1 hour ago
Day of remembrance and reflection 40 years after MOVE bombing
2 hours ago
Some 350K commuters could be impacted amid looming NJ Transit strike
2 hours ago
Ex-fire chief accused of possessing over 125K child sex abuse images
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial | Live updates
10 minutes ago
3 suspects sought in killing of LGP QUA as community mourns rapper
Man accused distributing child porn, performing sexual acts with dogs
2 hours ago
FSU shooting suspect appears in court after weeks in hospital
1 hour ago