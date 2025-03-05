24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

"Disney's Snow White" Screening Sweepstakes

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 4:09PM
The new Disney's Snow White trailer shows off Rachel Zegler's powerful vocals and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. It's in theaters March 21.
Watch Live
ON NOW