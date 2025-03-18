Trump set for high-stakes call with Putin with 30-day ceasefire on the line

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will hold a high-stakes call with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Tuesday as he tries to win his approval of a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine.

"It's a bad situation in Russia, and it's a bad situation in Ukraine," Trump said on Monday. "What's happening in Ukraine is not good, but we're going to see if we can work a peace agreement, a ceasefire and peace, and I think we'll be able to do it."

That positive assessment follows his prediction Sunday night that "we'll see if we have something to announce -- maybe by Tuesday," saying "a lot of work" had been done over the weekend. "Maybe we can. Maybe we can't, but I think we have a very good chance."

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it expects the call within a two-hour window beginning at about 9 a.m. ET. The encounter would be the first known call between Trump and Putin since peace talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials a week ago in Saudi Arabia yielded Kyiv agreeing to an immediate, temporary stop to hostilities should Russia do the same.

Since then, Putin has been noncommittal on the proposal while fighting intensifies in Kursk.

Putin said he was "for" a ceasefire but raised concerns and set out his own conditions, such as certain security guarantees. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has accused the Russian leader of obstructing peace and "prolonging" the war.

Trump on Monday said the only reason he was involved in negotiations is "for humanity."

"A lot of people are being killed over there. And, we had to get Ukraine to do the right thing. It was not an easy situation. You got to see a little glimpse at the Oval Office, but I think they're doing the right thing right now. And we're trying to get a peace agreement done. We want to get a ceasefire and then a peace agreement," he said.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy will monitor the conversation between Trump and Putin with caution and great interest, a Ukrainian official informed about the matter told ABC News.

"We agreed to the U.S. ceasefire proposal with zero conditions, and if Putin is gonna start playing with Trump setting demands -- it will not work," the source added.

A key question moving forward is how far Trump will go in pressuring Russia to agree to a ceasefire and ultimately bring an end to the three-year conflict, which began when Putin's forces invaded its sovereign neighbor.

The Trump administration took drastic steps in stopping military aid and pausing some intelligence sharing with Ukraine after the Oval Office clash between Trump and Zelenskyy. Those two tools resumed after Ukraine agreed to the ceasefire last Tuesday.

Plus, U.S. officials have said it would be unrealistic for Ukraine to return to its prewar borders and expressly ruled out its bid for NATO membership.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has not publicly made similar demands of Putin.

Trump on Sunday said land and power plants were on the table for Tuesday's discussion, as well as "dividing up certain assets" between the two countries.

"Well, I think we'll be talking about land. It's a lot of land. It's a lot different than it was before the wars, you know. And we'll be talking about land, we'll be talking about power plants. That's a big question, but I think we have a lot of it already discussed, very much by both sides," he told reporters on Air Force One.

Trump last week said his administration could ramp up pressure on Russia but hoped it wouldn't be "necessary."

"There are things you could do that wouldn't be pleasant in a financial sense," he said. "I can do things financially that would be very bad for Russia. I don't want to do that because I want to get peace."

ABC News' Oleksiy Pshemyskiy and Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.