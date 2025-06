Driver crashes into building in Philadelphia's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking into what caused the driver to crash into a building in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

The Action Cam was on Torresdale Avenue, near Fraley Street, around 7:30 a.m., where you could see the car that crashed into a three-story building.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

There's no word on how they're doing or what caused the crash.