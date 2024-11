Driver flees hit-and-run crash after colliding with SETPA bus in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a driver that fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash after colliding with a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia's Logan section.

It happened on North Broad Street, near Rockland Street. Police say a car and bus collided around 3 a.m.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

The bus took out a street sign, with the pole falling on top of the vehicle.

The bus driver was not seriously hurt.

SEPTA police are investigating and the suspect remains on the run.