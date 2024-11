Driver strikes multiple parked cars in crash in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

Several vehicles are damaged after a driver crashed into multiple parked cars in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several vehicles are damaged after a driver crashed into multiple parked cars in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday on Cottman Avenue, near Saint Hubert High School.

The driver struck several cars before overturning in the middle of the roadway.

The driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Cottman Ave. has lane restrictions due to the crash. Delays are expected in the area.

