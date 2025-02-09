Eagles fans are excited in Philadelphia on Super Bowl eve

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - - On Broad Street barriers are up and 'No Parking' signs are posted. The city is prepared for a party on Broad Street and people in the city say the excitement in the city is electric ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

"The anticipation is, I can't even contain myself," said Brittanny Biddle, of Fairmount.

The wintry weather in Center City, Philadelphia, could not dampen the spirts of Eagles fans on Super Bowl eve.

Folks are pumped for the big game and got the party started in bars like Cavanaugh's Rittenhouse.

"People are excited they're very excited it's high energy everyone is shouting go birds," said Mark DiMonte, of Fairmount.

Many are here to enjoy their favorite comfort foods for a relaxed night out ahead of the Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs.

"We're cooking tomorrow and hosting, so we were like gotta get out on the town and really feel the energy," said Liz Calvin, of Fairmount.

Not all wanted to travel to New Orleans for the game, Philadelphia was the destination for many out of town fans.

"We definitely made the hike but got to be here with everybody else," said Chris Lawton, of Syracuse, New York.

The city was awash in green Saturday night.

"I got a couple different outfits gotta decide tomorrow but I got a few different options might head to the pro shop one more time see what else we can get," said Cameron Bolin, of Syracuse, New York.

Lots of birds fans had that idea today, shopping for new Eagles gear at Mitchell and Ness to celebrate in style.

"Everyone's trying to load up especially with all the Kelly green you know people want it," said Austin Pomerantz, of Manayunk.

"Got this brand new swaggy jacket that we're really excited about we're here to represent," said Manuel Ramos, of Gainsville, Florida.

"We plan to take over Broad Street when the Eagles win," said Tyler Madison, of Atlanta, Georgia.

Mayor Parker is asking folks to celebrate responsibly on Broad Street.