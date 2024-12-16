Eagles fans are thrilled about the win over the Steelers

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - - The Eagles have now won their last 10 STRAIGHT games with Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. That's the longest win streak in team history.

"All the hype about this going on in the locker room, that going on in the locker room, them boys proved it tonight," said Dennis Johnson, of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Green fireworks shot into the night sky fromLincoln Financial Field Sunday night marking the win of Philadelphia Eagles over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We own this state we are the birds," said David Jones, of Franklinville, New Jersey.

The crowds took to the streets outside the Linc,reveling in the victory. The birds made a statement with the 27-13 win.

"The defense showed up like they were supposed to and offense too," said Lawrence Sydney, of West Oak Lane.

Fans like what they saw on the field.

"They played excellent, got AJ Brown playing good, beginning of the game they went to Barkley at the end of the game," said Sean Simpson, of West Philadelphia.

But there is still room for improvement.

"Saquon Barkley was a little slower than we anticipated however Jalen hurts and the rest of the team were able to carry on and move forward to victory, fly eagles fly," said Vaughn Tinsley, of Fishtown.

Eagles faithful say it's time to cut quarterback Jalen hurts some slack.This game was especially electric considering the keystone state rivalry, and fans couldn't stop talking about it.

"Pittsburgh fans all around us, they weren't waving the towel anymore they were shut down for a while go birds," said Konnor Reilly, of Franklinville, New Jersey.

Fans are hoping the team can keep the momentum going into next Sunday's game against division rivals, the Washington Commanders.