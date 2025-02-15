Eagles fans flock to Wilmington and King of Prussia to meet Eagles players face to face

WILMINGTON, Del (WPVI) -- Fans flocked to Wilmington, Delaware for a meet-and-greet with Eagles Rookie cornerback, Cooper DeJean.

Hundreds of people lined the Dick's House of Sport Saturday morning as early as 5am.

"It's wonderful. It's a wonderful experience. Great to take the kids and experience it with the kids and see everybody. It's awesome," said Danielle Williams of Wenonah, New Jersey.

Fans were all smiles and cheers as they came face to face with the 22-year-old Rookie Super Bowl Champion.

"I'm going to go home and frame them, put it up in a frame like the rest of my autographs I have at home," said Mike McFadden of Northeast Philadelphia.

"I was taking the video and I stopped my video and was just staring, like wow," said Zhi Reeves of Richmond, Virginia.

Fresh off a whirlwind of a week, and a day long at celebrating at the Victory Parade, DeJean says he's soaking it all in.

"I love everybody in this city, I love how supportive they are, how much they care. I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else," said DeJean.

He says he's still from the Super Bowl win.

"Me getting my first pick, Super Bowl on my Birthday and then winning the game, best part about it. Getting to hold that Lombardi trophy," said DeJean.

Cooper DeJean wasn't the only Eagles player spending time with fans, cornerback Darius Slay stopped by Dick's Sporting Goods in King of Prussia.

The line also wrapped around the building for Slay where he was signing autographs and taking pictures.

"I feel like I'm very much loved here," said Slay. "It feels good man, show you the fans appreciate us as players and I'm thankful for the fan base. I'm loving it."

Slay says he's embracing all the love, and he tells Action News' Sharifa Jackson he plans to relax this off-season.

"I'm going to take some time to relax, play my video game, golf a little bit and attend some of my kids football games and special events," said Slay.