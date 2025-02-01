Eagles fans race to book Super Bowl reservations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans hoping to head west to the Big Easy have little time to spare.

American, United and Southwest airlines added nonstop flights to and from New Orleans. Many flights are sold out.

Sue Moore with Singer Travel in Berks County says if you are able to get a flight, it's going to cost you.

"Leaving on the 7th and coming back on the 10th was over $3,000," said Moore.

That was for nonstop.

"But there are some, depending on what dates you're going, that were ranging anywhere between $700 and $1,200 connecting on certain days," says Sue Moore of Singer Travel.

All-inclusive packages are going quickly too. The Green Legion is offering fans a deal that includes a charter flight, tickets to the game, and rooms on a riverboat.

"We had to add a second flight, not just a flight, an entire plane. We booked another plane and another boat, and we are very close to being sold out completely," says Stefanie Morgan, vice president of the Green Legion.

Some fans don't have tickets to the game, but that's not stopping them from making the trip.

"I need to be there. The energy is going to be extreme and it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," says Jenn Andrelczyk of Mullica Hill, NJ.

If you are planning to stay local to cheer on the Birds, there's plenty to do in our area.

"You've got to be here! There's no other place in town with the best fans and Eagles mascots in and out of this place," said Daniel Bradley, a bartender at Chickies and Pete's in Drexel Hill. "I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."