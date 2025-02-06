Eagles-themed Bronco takes over streets of New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- As Super Bowl LIX quickly approaches, you can find Eagles fans all over New Orleans.

But one group really stood out with their awesomely over-the-top extravagant ride.

Check out this Bronco just covered in Eagles art that's been spotted all over New Orleans.

Yes, they drove in this all the way from Philly.

Phil and Alexis Aikens of Quakertown told Action News "Everyone loves it! They absolutely love it!"

The group told us their friend owns a car-wrapping company in Philadelphia and made this masterpiece just for the special trip to the Big Easy.

