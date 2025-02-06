24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Eagles-themed Bronco takes over streets of New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, February 6, 2025 10:43PM
Eagles-themed Bronco takes over streets of New Orleans
As Super Bowl LIX quickly approaches, you can find Eagles fans all over New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- As Super Bowl LIX quickly approaches, you can find Eagles fans all over New Orleans.

But one group really stood out with their awesomely over-the-top extravagant ride.

Check out this Bronco just covered in Eagles art that's been spotted all over New Orleans.

Yes, they drove in this all the way from Philly.

Phil and Alexis Aikens of Quakertown told Action News "Everyone loves it! They absolutely love it!"

The group told us their friend owns a car-wrapping company in Philadelphia and made this masterpiece just for the special trip to the Big Easy.

For more coverage of Super Bowl LIX, visit 6abc.com/SuperBowl.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW