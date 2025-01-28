Ebba Sparre Sauna Collective offers a heated escape from winter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At FDR Park in South Philadelphia on the front porch of the American Swedish Historical Museum there is a pop up sauna to help take the chill off this winter. Ebba Sparre Sauna Collective has 3 barrels available for a sauna experience. The pop up was inspired by the museum's exhibition Sauna is Life. Each reservation gets one hour of sauna time and includes a visit to the museum. There are health benefits to sitting in the 180-degree temperatures. It also serves as a great escape with a friend or that special someone for Valentine's Day.

At FDR Park - American Swedish Historical Museum

1900 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145