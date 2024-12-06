Body of woman who fell into western Pennsylvania sinkhole has been found: Report

UNITY TWP., Pa. -- The body of a woman who fell into a 30-foot-deep sinkhole while looking for her cat in western Pennsylvania has reportedly been found.

The Westmoreland County coroner said the body of 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard was located on the fourth day of a search, ABC affiliate WTAE-TV reports.

Her body has yet to be retrieved.

A challenging excavation has been underway at an abandoned coal mine in Unity Township since Pollard was reported missing on Tuesday.

The sinkhole is believed to be tied to the mine and formed while Pollard was walking in the area, officials said.

Pollard was last seen Monday evening, police said. Her vehicle was located shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday with her 5-year-old granddaughter safe inside, though Pollard was nowhere to be seen, police said.

While searching for Pollard in the area, troopers found an apparent sinkhole with an opening about the "size of a manhole" 15 to 20 feet away from the vehicle, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani.

Local firefighters, a technical rescue team and the state's Bureau of Mine Safety worked alongside an excavation team to remove dirt to access the sinkhole, Limani said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.