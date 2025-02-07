24/7 Live
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Oscars
Enter for your chance to win a Hollywood getaway for 2!
Friday, February 7, 2025 4:15PM
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
OSCARS
Oscars
All the stars who have an EGOT and who is close
Diane Warren takes off on 16th 'Journey' in the quest for Oscar gold
Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone among presenters for 97th Oscars
'Live with Kelly and Mark' returns with 'After the Oscars Show'
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Temple student killed, another in custody after shooting
1 hour ago
SEPTA train carrying about 350 people goes up in flames
1 hour ago
Eagles surprise young fan injured in NE Philadelphia plane crash
3 hours ago
Saquon Barkley named top offensive player at NFL Honors
Penn faces inquiries in Trump crackdown on transgender athletes
10 minutes ago
AccuWeather Alert: A few more winter storms on the way
1 hour ago
New Jersey and Delaware AGs among 13 others vowing to sue DOGE
1 hour ago
Terror attack survivor attending Super Bowl in honor of best friend