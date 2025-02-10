"This experience is awesome" Philadelphia Eagles fans thrilled after Super Bowl win

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans waited patiently to get into the pro shop at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday morning after the Eagles beat the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX the night before.

And the cheers outside continued inside as people grabbed hats, shirts and more - proudly repping the champions of Super Bowl 59.

"I got some Super Bowl shirts, but my daughter is 7 months old so we got her a few things," said Dani Emerson of Pittsburgh, Pa.

We met baby Leo, sleeping through all the commotion at the store after a wild night.

"He was awake for the whole game, and he went up on Broad Street with us and hung out," said Adam Sikoutris from South Philadelphia.

Jason Nicholas drove two hours from the Poconos to pick out his Super Bowl championship gear.

"Any of your family and friends think you were nuts for driving down here this morning?" asked Action News reporter Trish Hartman.

"My wife was, yeah but I'm like - 'I'm off today. I'm going,'" said Nicholas.

After watching the game at home, he needed to be here - with his fellow fans.

"This is the second Super Bowl I got to witness and win. It's something you may never get to see again," said Nicholas. "This experience is awesome."

Fans were feeling extra brotherly love for this team - winning its second Super Bowl title.

"I love the fact that we're underdogs because every time we show that we're humble that's when we kick butt. New England and Kansas City," said Cheryl Phillips of Germantown.

At Philadelphia City Hall, the energy lingered from the celebration Sunday night.

Three friends living in Washington, D.C. - but originally from Philadelphia - just had to come home for the game.

"Indescribable," said Ryann Watkins. "The best experience. We were like - we have to be in our hometown to experience this."

Eagles fans say this Super Bowl win and this joyous feeling is much needed.

"I feel like the city definitely deserved it after all that happened recently," said Christian Sayonkon of Northeast Philadelphia. "It's been a long time coming."