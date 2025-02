Suspect taken into custody following car fire in Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect has been taken into custody after a confrontation with first responders in Fairmount Park.

Police responded to Sweetbriar Lane at Lansdowne Drive just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They say a car caught fire after crashing into a tree.

Firefighters were not able to put the fire out immediately because they were confronted by a man.

Police were eventually able to subdue the suspect.

It is not clear if the man was the driver of the car.