Falling tree damages home in Abington, Montgomery County during overnight storms

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People were cleaning up across the area on Thursday morning after severe weather swept through overnight.

That includes the area outside a house on Wanamaker Road in Abington, Montgomery County.

A wind gust sent a tree crashing down, partially damaging a home.

Katie Nolan said the tree is a sentimental loss.

"The tree, that was planted here by my grandmother and my father 63 years ago, original to the house when it was first put here, just came up from the roots and it's no longer there," she said.

Nolan said the roof was spared, but that the tree punched a hole in the home by a front window.

No one was injured.