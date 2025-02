The attacker, 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, also was killed and several others were wounded.

Family prepares for funeral of West York officer killed in Pennsylvania hospital shooting

1 officer dead, 5 others injured in shooting at Pennsylvania hospital

1 officer dead, 5 others injured in shooting at Pennsylvania hospital

1 officer dead, 5 others injured in shooting at Pennsylvania hospital

1 officer dead, 5 others injured in shooting at Pennsylvania hospital

RED LION, Pa. -- A procession with law enforcement officers is planned for the Friday funeral of a Pennsylvania police officer who was shot and killed while coming to the rescue of medical personnel and patients during an attack on a hospital intensive care unit last weekend.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Family members, friends and fellow officers are expected to attend the service for West York Officer Andrew Duarte at Living Word Community Church in Red Lion, Pennsylvania.

This undated photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Andrew Duarte who served as a Denver police officer from 2017 to 2022. Denver Police Department via AP

Duarte, 30, was killed while responding to a man with a gun who took hostages inside UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, Pennsylvania. The attacker, Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, 49, also was killed and several others were wounded.

RELATED: 1 officer dead, 5 others injured in shooting at Pennsylvania hospital

The 1 p.m. service is closed to the public but will be livestreamed by the church. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to give remarks.

The remains of West York Borough Police Officer Andrew Duarte, arrive for his funeral at Living Word Community Church, in Red Lion, Pa., Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Accounts of nurses who survived the attack have been shared in Facebook posts, disclosing details about their injuries and treatment and how the events have haunted those who lived through it.

York County District Attorney Tim Barker said Archangel-Ortiz appeared to have had recent contact with the intensive care unit "for a medical purpose involving another person" but didn't elaborate.

RELATED: Gunman in deadly Pa. hospital shooting felt more could have been done to save his wife: official

Born in Oakland, California, Duarte had served on the West York police force since 2022. Before that, he spent five years with the Denver Police Department in Colorado.

An obituary said he earned a degree in criminal justice and police science from California University of Pennsylvania and his interests included photography, guitar, hiking and traveling.

Survivors include his parents and his girlfriend.