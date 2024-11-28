First-ever 'fan of the year' award given at Neumann-Southern football game

First-ever 'fan of the year' award given at Neumann-Southern football game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Thanksgiving, a local man has a lot to be grateful for.

Vince Carpenter has been to every Neumann-Southern Thanksgiving game since he graduated more than 50 years ago. This year, the school established the "Vince Carpenter Fan of the Year" Award in his honor.

Despite the dreary weather, Carpenter did not let the day dampen his spirits. He came out to cheer the team as he has for the last five decades in Philadelphia.

"Today is our annual Thanksgiving game, we call it our Turkey Bowl," said Nikki Kane, director of institutional advancement at Neumann Goretti High School.

Carpenter hasn't missed a single Neumann game since he graduated in 1968. He has also donated money to the school for 33 years and even volunteered in the Neumann-Goretti cafeteria.

"He's a great representative of everything that's fantastic about the Neumann Goretti community," said Tim Cairy, president of the Neumann Goretti High School.

Carpenter had been sitting in the home stands when he was surprised with the award.

He reminded students of the importance of staying involved and to never give up on the home team.

"I love to watch the kids play. It's more, not like the pros, they all get paid too much money and you sort of lose your enthusiasm. But the kids, I love them," said Carpenter.

Humbled to receive the award, Carpenter gave all praise and thanks back to the school.

The award will be given out every year going forward to the fan of the year.