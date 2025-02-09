Father seeks help after double shooting in West Oak Lane leaves son dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A trip to the gym and breakfast turned deadly for one young man in West Oak Lane four years ago.

Now, his father is making a plea for help in finding his son's killer.

Thomas Moore Sr. said four years after his son, Thomas Moore Jr., was killed, he still doesn't have any answers.

"Everything is a mystery," Moore says.

On Friday, December 11th, 2020 just after 2 p.m., Moore said his son and a friend were ambushed while driving home in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section.

"When they left the gym they went to have breakfast. So, once they finished breakfast they went to, they were on their way home. When they got to Ogontz and Middletown Street there were two cars that seen them, made a U-turn and followed them," Moore says.

Moore said when their car stopped at that light, the suspects got out of their vehicles.

"White Toyota 4Runner and a 2020 Subaru white. So, they jumped out of the car and just opened fire in broad daylight."

Both Moore and his friend were hit multiple times, but managed to drive to the hospital. Unfortunately, 28-year-old Moore died from his injuries.

"All I'm hearing is wrong place, wrong time, it wasn't meant for him," Moore says.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.