'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans' cast talk Emmy recognition

Could 'Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans' win big on Emmy night? The Ryan Murphy production has 10 nominations, including 4 in the acting categories.

Ryan Murphy's "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans" could be a big winner on Emmys night.

The limited series looks at acclaimed writer Truman Capote, who betrayed his gal pals "The Swans," the ladies of New York's high society, by writing about their secrets and scandals.

Tom Hollander, who played Capote, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor. He told On The Red Carpet that he worked hard to get the voice and mannerisms of Capote just right.

"There was a lot of voice and a lot of movements and a lot of costume and a lot of wig and shaving of the head," Hollander said. "I used to love becoming him and disappearing into him and living with him as a sort of companion."

Naomi Watts is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for her portrayal of the headstrong and heartbreaking Babe Pawley. She said the recognition is extra sweet this time around.

"I've been working in this industry for multiple decades now and I've had it a handful of times. And it's really lucky and I'm just really proud of it. And I'm very grateful and especially at this time in my life," Watts said.

Diane Lane is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress and the late Treat Williams has a nomination for Supporting Actor. Lane told On The Red Carpet she was touched by Williams' acknowledgment.

"He loved this role and this opportunity, so for him to be remembered for his work on this means everything."

Gus Van Sant is nominated for directing, and the series is also nominated for outstanding casting, period costumes, hairstyling, makeup and original main title theme music. Lane's reaction was pure elation.

"Is it okay to admit that I'm not surprised because I was surrounded by so much talent in every department? And, you know, I mean it. I'm still delighted to be part of such an amazing show."

We'll see if "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans" can bring home some hardware when The 76th Primetime Emmys air September 15 on ABC.

You can watch the full season of "Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans" now on Hulu.

