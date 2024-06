Firefighter injured battling apartment building blaze in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden firefighter was injured while battling an apartment fire on Thursday morning.

The fire happened at the Community Meadows Apartments on the 2500 block of South 8th Street shortly after 6 a.m.

Officials say that the firefighter suffered a head and neck injury and was taken to the hospital.

The fire broke out in a second-floor apartment. No residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.