Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire at recycling center in Northampton County

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Fire crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a recycling center in Northampton County.

It broke out at Greenstar Recycling around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of Smith Lane in Northampton Borough.

When crews arrived, heavy fire could be seen through the roof.

As of 1:45 p.m., the fire was still not under control.

No injuries have been reported.