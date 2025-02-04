Football fortune: Could the Big Easy have answers to the Super Bowl for supersitious Birds fan?

New Orleans is known for their music and food, but also for its association with psychics

New Orleans is known for their music and food, but also for its association with psychics

New Orleans is known for their music and food, but also for its association with psychics

New Orleans is known for their music and food, but also for its association with psychics

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- New Orleans is known for their music and food, but also for its association with psychics and voodoo.

So, for the superstitious fan who has to wear their lucky shirt each Sunday, or sit in the same seat, the Big Easy may have the answers about the Big Game.

Just about on every corner you can see psychic readers. Whether they're in an establishment or at their table in Jackson Square, said Kailyn Guidry.

Earth Odyssey is also another popular spot in the French Quarter. It's a crystal and jewelry store, where you can also get a psychic reading.

"This is a place where people think about the black cats and the witchcraft. Its just kind of tied to our city," Guidry said.

History shows that's partly because of an influx of Haitian slaves during the 18th century, who brought over their spiritual beliefs.

Superstitions are unique to every culture, Guidry said.

"One thing about them is it only has as much power as you allow it. The belief in the superstition brings it to manifestation," Guidry added.

So, do you believe?

