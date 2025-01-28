Former Bucks County music instructor sentenced for child porn possession

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A former Pennsbury School District music instructor was sentenced after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Investigators say Christopher Bygott, 47, of Hamilton, New Jersey, had thousands of images and videos of child sex abuse on his computer.

He was arrested in December 2023 after a cyber tip was traced back to his school district IP address. He pleaded guilty in September 2024.

Bygott was sentenced to three years probation and must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

He's also banned from having any unsupervised contact with minors.

