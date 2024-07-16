Full list of 2024 Emmy nominations | Watch live as they're announced tomorrow

Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards will be presented by Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph tomorrow morning at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.
Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego will join Hale and Ralph at the nominations ceremony.
"While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling," said Abrego. "Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration."
The 76th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC.