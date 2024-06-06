Season two of the Emmy Award-winning series could be headed to Emmy records with upcoming nominations announcement.

FX's 'The Bear' season two could set Emmy record for acting nominations

FX's "The Bear" season two could break Emmy nominations record, anticipating season three's release on June 27.

FX's "The Bear" season two could break Emmy nominations record, anticipating season three's release on June 27.

FX's "The Bear" season two could break Emmy nominations record, anticipating season three's release on June 27.

FX's "The Bear" season two could break Emmy nominations record, anticipating season three's release on June 27.

LOS ANGELES -- "The Bear" season three premieres this month, and as the 76th Emmy Awards show approaches, season two is among the favorites to take the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Variety reports record-breaking nominations could be on the menu for the FX original series streaming on Hulu.

The show won the Best Comedy Emmy for its first season and could be poised to set a new mark for most nominations ever by a comedy series for its sophomore season. The current record for most nominations for a comedy series belongs to "30 Rock" with 22.

"The Bear" season two could also threaten the record of most acting nominations for any show, currently held by "Succession," with 14.

An episode of note titled "Fishes", featured critically acclaimed performances by Jamie Lee Curtis, John Mulaney, and Bob Odenkirk. "Fishes" could contend with the current record for most acting nominations in a single episode currently held by "Game of Thrones" with seven.

Season two of "The Bear" won for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.

"Everybody was doing such beautiful work at such a high standard and I think we all just wanted to impress each other if anything," said "The Bear" star, Ayo Edebiri in the Emmys press room after winning Outstanding supporting actress.

"We shot the show, we knew it was special but I think we've all been blown away by the reach," said Jeremy Allen White, after winning Outstanding Lead Actor.

Outstanding Supporting Actor winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach remarked, "I'm so proud of this show and the amount of all of us winning together it's just indescribable."

Seasons one and two of "The Bear" are streaming on Hulu now with season three arriving June 27.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and FX and this ABC station.