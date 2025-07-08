Giants play the Phillies leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (53-38, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-42, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (9-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

Giants -155, Phillies +129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Philadelphia Phillies with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco has a 26-17 record at home and a 50-42 record overall. The Giants have a 28-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has gone 23-22 in road games and 53-38 overall. The Phillies have gone 24-13 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 23 doubles and 17 home runs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 12 for 34 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 63 RBI for the Phillies. Nick Castellanos is 7 for 37 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.