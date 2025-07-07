Giants take on the Phillies in first of 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (53-37, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-42, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (7-2, 2.59 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (6-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

Phillies -141, Giants +118; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday to start a three-game series.

San Francisco is 49-42 overall and 25-17 in home games. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.47 ERA, which leads the NL.

Philadelphia has a 53-37 record overall and a 23-21 record in road games. The Phillies have a 24-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with a .273 batting average, and has 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI. Willy Adames is 11 for 34 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 27 home runs while slugging .541. Nick Castellanos is 8 for 37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.