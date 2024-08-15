Official teaser from Ryan Murphy's new horror series 'Grotesquerie' drops

LOS ANGELES -- An official new teaser from Ryan Murphy's new horror series, "Grotesquerie" on FX, just dropped.

The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon and Travis Kelce.

In the 10-episode drama, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Lois feels as though the crimes are eerily personal, as if someone or something is taunting her.

While at home, she grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care, and her inner demons.

With no leads and unsure where to to turn, she accepts help from Sister Megan, a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian.

With her own difficult past, Sister Megain has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good.

Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil.

As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

Watch "Grotesquerie" on FX starting Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, or the next day on Hulu.