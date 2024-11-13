Group uses sledgehammer to break into Philly convenience store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men who broke into a convenience store using a sledgehammer to break down the door on October 31.

The same group is believed to have robbed another convenience store down the street on the same day.

"I've worked retail. I've seen some stuff go down but not a sledgehammer," said Malik Fryerson, who lives near the convenience store on N. 29th Street in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

Police put out surveillance video that showed the trio breaking down the door and then pulling out handguns before going inside to steal money and merchandise around 2 a.m. on Halloween.

A few hours later, police believe the same group robbed the convenience store on the other end of the same block on 29th Street.

The three men were wearing masks and gloves to conceal their identities.

Police are asking the public to review the video to see if they might recognize any of the robbers.