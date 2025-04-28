Guns repeatedly stolen from cars near a Burholme bar

Philadelphia police are tracking an alarming string of thefts in the city's Burholme neighborhood.

Philadelphia police are tracking an alarming string of thefts in the city's Burholme neighborhood.

Philadelphia police are tracking an alarming string of thefts in the city's Burholme neighborhood.

Philadelphia police are tracking an alarming string of thefts in the city's Burholme neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are tracking an alarming string of thefts in the city's Burholme neighborhood.

Over the last two months, several guns have been stolen from cars parked outside a local bar.

Investigators believe the same people are behind most, if not all, of these crimes.

All nine cases took place at the five-point intersection where Cottman Avenue meets Oxford Avenue.

"The nexus of these car break-ins is Chuck's Alibi bar there at Five Points," said Capt. Jack Ryan of Northeast Detectives.

Ryan says three incidents were reported between March 1 and April 6.

Then, on April 12, guns were stolen from six different vehicles near Chuck's Alibi between 11 p.m. and 2:30 the following morning.

In nearly every case, the gun owners are told by security at the bar that they are not allowed to enter the building with a gun.

"People are going back into the bar, they can't bring the gun into the bar. There's security checking, so they store their firearms in the car," said Ryan.

But police want to know: How do the gun thieves seemingly know which cars to target?

"We have some good ideas on what might be taking place, but it's not time to discuss that at this point," said Ryan.

Action News is told the folks from Chuck's Alibi are working with investigators.

As of now, police do not have any surveillance video that can help, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Northeast Detectives.