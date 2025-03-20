'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6: The revolution is about to be televised

"For years, we've been afraid of them. Now it's time for them to be afraid of us."

That's the first line in the new trailer for "The Handmaid's Tale" season six. And it definitely sets the tone for what is about to unfold.

According to the official synopsis for the final season, "June's unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom."

In the trailer, seen above, we hear June, played by Elisabeth Moss, yell "Rise up and fight for your freedom!"

She also says, "This is the beginning of the end."

"The Handmaid's Tale" is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. It stars Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, O.T. Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and Josh Charles.

The first three episodes of the final season stream April 8. One episode will drop every Tuesday until the finale on May 27.

