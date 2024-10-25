More than 20 people injured in head-on crash involving NJ Transit bus, wrong-way vehicle in Union

Police say the driver of a BMW crossed into the wrong lane and struck the bus head-on.

UNION, New Jersey (WPVI) -- More than 20 people were injured during a head-on crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus in Union, New Jersey on Friday.

Officials say the crash happened around 7:20 a.m.

They say a bus operating on the 94 line was traveling at the intersection of Stuyvesant Avenue and Stanley Terrace when a BMW traveling in the opposite direction crossed over onto the southbound side of Stuyvesant Avenue into the path of the bus, striking it head on.

A second bus, also operating on the 94 line, was behind the crash and was required to stop suddenly.

The driver of the BMW was injured and taken to University Hospital.

Meanwhile, 20-plus passengers and the driver on the NJ Transit bus were also taken to nearby hospitals with a range of injuries including a broken ankle, facial injuries, neck pain, and general trauma, according to police.

No injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Stuyvesant Avenue is closed between Stanley Terrace and Pleasant Parkway as police investigate.

