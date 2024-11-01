Here's what Pennsylvania voters need to know before Election Day 2024

PHILADELPHIA -- Presidential elections draw the most voters to the polls, so having a plan can help avoid long lines, prevent mistakes and help fellow voters.

All polling places in Pennsylvania are open on Election Day, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Here are five steps to prepare to vote in-person.

Step 1: Check your voter registration

Pennsylvania voters can check their registration online by providing their name, Pennsylvania driver's license or PennDOT ID card number, or over the phone by calling their county elections office.

Find the online tool here at PA.gov.

The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 21, so anyone not currently registered will not be able to cast a ballot.

If you are an inactive voter, meaning someone who hasn't voted in two federal elections, you will have to fill out a form at the elections office to reactivate your registration. You might have to show identification, but you will be able to vote as normal.

Step 2: Confirm your polling place

Polling places sometimes change, so it's important to double-check you know where you're going.

Greg Monskie, chief operations officer and chief clerk for York County, said there are many reasons polling places change.

"It could be that whoever is hosting the polling place is choosing not to do it, there could be a conflict that they may have on Election Day," Monskie said. "We will periodically make changes to polling places if we don't believe that they are large enough to accommodate the voters that we would expect to come through - especially in a presidential election."

He said voters affected by these changes should have received communication in the mail notifying them of their new polling location.

The Department of State has an online resource where voters can enter their address to find a polling place.

Find it here at PA.gov.

Step 3: Plan a time to vote

Presidential elections usually draw the largest number of voters. Polls are open on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The busiest times are generally first thing in the morning, around lunch and after work.

Voting mid-morning or mid-afternoon, when lines are typically shortest, helps voters avoid lines and keep wait times shorter for those who have to show up during busy hours.

Step 4: Know what to bring

Some voters might need to bring additional identification to vote.

Anyone voting in a precinct for the first time must show ID.

That can include a driver's license or PennDOT ID card, an ID issued by the state or federal government, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military ID, a student ID, an employee ID, confirmation issued by the County Voter Registration Office, a firearm permit or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government check that includes your name and address.

If a voter cannot provide ID, they will be able to vote a provisional ballot. Once the county confirms they are eligible to vote, the ballot will be counted.

Step 5: Vote

Research the candidates that will be on your ballot and put your plan into action.

Voters can bring notes or use their phones while filling out a ballot.

Requested a mail-in ballot but want to vote in person?

Those who requested a mail-in ballot can still vote in person, with some additional hurdles.

These voters will need to bring their ballot and the return envelope to their polling place, surrender their ballot and fill out some paperwork, then vote in person. The process will take a few extra minutes, depending on how crowded the polling place is.

Would-be voters who do not surrender the mail ballot and envelope can only vote provisionally at their polling place. Before the provisional ballot can be counted, the county election board will verify the person did not vote by mail.

This story is part of an explanatory series focused on Pennsylvania elections produced collaboratively by WITF in Harrisburg and The Associated Press.